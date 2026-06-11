Netanyahu Says Israel Not Party to Iran Deal, Praises Nuclear Restrictions as Iran Signals ‘High Probability’ of Approval

The Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday night that US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding an emerging memorandum of understanding with Iran ahead of formal negotiations, while Iran’s Fars news agency signaled a “high probability” of accepting the deal.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that although Israel was not involved in the memorandum of understanding, Netanyahu welcomed commitments conveyed by President Trump regarding the goals of any eventual agreement.

“Although Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, restrictions on missile production, and an end to Iran’s support for its terror proxies in the region.”

Earlier in the evening, a senior Israeli official told Channel 12 News that Israel had not received advance notification of a finalized US-Iran agreement. The official said, “To the best of our knowledge, Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet approved the agreement, and we are not aware of any finalized framework document.”

Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu’s situation assessment meeting was dispersed shortly after it began because of a “diplomatic call.”

Later on Thursday, Iran’s Fars news agency reported that there was “a high probability that the regime will approve that proposal.” Fars said a draft memorandum of understanding remained pending final approval in Tehran and Washington.

The agency said President Trump had previously sought changes to the draft after becoming frustrated by delays from Mojtaba Khamenei in granting final approval.

Iran has insisted that the war end “on all fronts,” particularly in Lebanon, while the proposed arrangement would also reopen the Strait of Hormuz and provide for the gradual easing of the US blockade on Iranian ports and certain sanctions relief.

The memorandum would not resolve disputes over Iran’s nuclear program. Instead, it would launch a separate negotiating process on future restrictions. Previous reports indicated those talks would continue for 60 days.

The remarks followed a Truth Social post by President Trump announcing that planned US strikes on Iran had been canceled and that discussions toward an agreement were advancing.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” President Trump wrote.

He also stated that “Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.”

President Trump added: “The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized—Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

The post announced a cancellation of what would have been a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran. The United States launched two days of retaliatory strikes on Iranian military and radar sites after Tehran downed an American Apache helicopter. Iran later fired ballistic missiles and drones at US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.