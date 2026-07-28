Netanyahu Says Talks With President Trump Were ‘One of the Best Conversations’

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded a 90-minute White House meeting Tuesday with a shared message that the United States and Israel remain aligned on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while President Donald Trump weighs whether to pursue further diplomacy or authorize additional military action.

Speaking after the talks, Netanyahu described the meeting in unusually favorable terms.

“I have just concluded an excellent meeting with President Trump,” Netanyahu said. “It was a conversation marked by full partnership, mutual support, and a shared understanding of our common goal: ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. It was one of the best conversations I have ever had with a president of the United States.”

Iran was the central focus of the discussions, Israeli officials said. During the meeting, Netanyahu presented Israel’s assessment that Tehran has restored parts of its nuclear infrastructure and other strategic capabilities, arguing that additional military strikes may still be necessary.

“We are at a critical juncture,” a senior Israeli official said. “President Trump will make a decision soon about the path forward. We are not pressuring him, but neither are we burying our heads in the sand. Netanyahu presented him with Israel’s perspective.”

Israeli officials described the discussions as “very good” and “highly positive,” adding that the leaders also reviewed broader developments across the Middle East and reaffirmed the US-Israel alliance. The meeting differed from previous Trump-Netanyahu summits in that all discussions were held in an expanded format. The leaders did not hold a private one-on-one session, and no joint press conference followed the meeting.

The US delegation included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu was joined by National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, Chief of Staff Ido Norden, Military Secretary Guy Markizano, senior adviser Caroline Glick and diplomatic adviser Ophir Falk.

A White House spokeswoman described the meeting as “positive and productive.” An Israeli official in Washington also said Trump did not ask Israel to withdraw from its security zones in Gaza, Lebanon or Syria during the talks.