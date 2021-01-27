This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Tells Davos Forum Israel is ‘World’s Laboratory’ for Vaccine
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is shown in a live television broadcast from September 14 explaining the coronavirus lockdown that has since gone into effect. (Screengrab/Channel 12)
News Updates
Davos World Economic Forum
coronavirus
Binyamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu Tells Davos Forum Israel is ‘World’s Laboratory’ for Vaccine

The Media Line Staff
01/27/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Davos World Economic Forum that Israel is “in an arms race between vaccination and mutation. All the virus mutations you see, you are two weeks too late when you spot them,” he told the online forum on Wednesday

He expressed hope that Israel can serve as a “world laboratory for herd immunity,” and as a “global test case” for using vaccinations to help open up the economy.

In answer to a question about Israeli superiority in the high-tech/cybersecurity sector, Netanyahu responded that teaching mathematics is “the most important investment you can make in cyber.” He said Israeli is moving its cybersecurity and intelligence units to the south of the country, in order to allow the development of a shared, creative atmosphere.

Merck CEO Stefan Oschmann praised Israel for its ability to use technology to solve its problems. Netanyahu responded that this was achieved through education and free markets. “We invest a huge amount of national resources on maintaining a giant intelligence service. We put our best minds in these disciplines and then they go off and start their own businesses,” he said.

Netanyahu said that the Abraham Accords represent “a new kind of peace that is changing the relationship between Arabs and Israelis and Arabs and Jews.” Tens of thousands of Israelis already have traveled to Dubai, and business relationships are flourishing, he added.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.