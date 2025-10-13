Netanyahu To Join President Trump and World Leaders at Egypt Peace Summit After Late Invitation 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the “Peace Summit” in Sharm El Sheikh after initially being left off the guest list, marking a last-minute shift in Israel’s representation at the high-profile gathering convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The summit, co-led by President Donald Trump, will formally declare the end of the Gaza war and outline the framework for postwar reconstruction and regional stability. More than 20 world leaders are expected to participate, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Egypt had originally invited the Palestinian Authority but not Israel, a decision that sparked diplomatic unease in Jerusalem. The exclusion came amid widespread hostility toward Israel across the Arab world and growing sensitivity within Egypt’s political establishment over public optics. Egyptian officials were said to have been wary of appearing to welcome Netanyahu at a time of heightened regional tensions.

However, following a conversation between Netanyahu, Sisi, and President Trump, Jerusalem confirmed late Sunday that Israel would indeed be represented at the summit. Israeli officials said Netanyahu may accompany President Trump’s delegation on the flight from Tel Aviv to Sharm El Sheikh on Monday afternoon, where he is expected to meet with Arab and Western leaders on the sidelines.

The Egyptian presidency has described the summit as “a turning point to end the war in Gaza, strengthen efforts toward peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new chapter of regional cooperation.” President Macron said he plans to use the forum to reaffirm France’s support for a Palestinian state and discuss implementation of the Gaza peace framework with regional partners.

For Israel, the invitation represents both symbolic and strategic significance. Although the Trump-mediated ceasefire and hostage deal were reached largely without Netanyahu’s direct involvement, Israeli officials say his participation will ensure that Israel’s interests are reflected in discussions on reconstruction and security arrangements for Gaza.