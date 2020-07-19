Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Members of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s defense team, including attorney Yossi Segev (right), are shown at the Jerusalem District Court on July 19. (Marc Israel Sellem - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
corruption trial
facemasks
testimony
January
Bribery
Fraud
breach of public trust

Netanyahu Trial: First Testimony to be in January

The Media Line Staff
07/19/2020

A judge in Jerusalem ruled on Sunday that the evidentiary stage of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s graft trial will get underway in January, as scheduled. Netanyahu’s lawyers had asked for an extension, citing the coronavirus pandemic and facemasks currently required in public spaces. “How can we carry out a cross-examination when I am in a mask, the witness is in a mask and I don’t know if Your Honor is angry or happy,” attorney Yossi Segev asked the head of the three-judge panel, Rivkah Friedman Feldman – who replied that the defense would simply have to make do should the mask directive still be in force. It was the second session of a trial that officially began on May 24. Netanyahu was not present, although he was when the trial opened, using the occasion to make a blistering statement alleging that police investigators had conspired with the Israeli Left to stage a “coup.” Netanyahu was indicted on one charge of bribery and three of fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases. One features lavish gifts bestowed on Netanyahu, his wife Sara and at least one of their sons, 28-year-old Yair. The others stem from allegations of favors either promised or actually given to media moguls in return for positive news coverage of the prime minister and his family.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.