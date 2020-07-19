Netanyahu Trial: First Testimony to be in January

A judge in Jerusalem ruled on Sunday that the evidentiary stage of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s graft trial will get underway in January, as scheduled. Netanyahu’s lawyers had asked for an extension, citing the coronavirus pandemic and facemasks currently required in public spaces. “How can we carry out a cross-examination when I am in a mask, the witness is in a mask and I don’t know if Your Honor is angry or happy,” attorney Yossi Segev asked the head of the three-judge panel, Rivkah Friedman Feldman – who replied that the defense would simply have to make do should the mask directive still be in force. It was the second session of a trial that officially began on May 24. Netanyahu was not present, although he was when the trial opened, using the occasion to make a blistering statement alleging that police investigators had conspired with the Israeli Left to stage a “coup.” Netanyahu was indicted on one charge of bribery and three of fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases. One features lavish gifts bestowed on Netanyahu, his wife Sara and at least one of their sons, 28-year-old Yair. The others stem from allegations of favors either promised or actually given to media moguls in return for positive news coverage of the prime minister and his family.