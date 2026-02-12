Netanyahu, Trump Hold Lengthy Iran, Gaza Talks With No Announcement After White House Meeting

A meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump concluded Wednesday without a public statement or press conference after the two leaders held extended discussions on Iran and Gaza, according to officials familiar with the talks.

The closed-door session lasted roughly three hours and marked Netanyahu’s seventh meeting with President Trump since Trump returned to office last year.

President Trump later described the encounter in a post on his social media platform as “a very good meeting,” while stressing that no final decisions were reached. “There was nothing definitive reached, other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” he wrote.

“If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference,” Trump added. “If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

Trump also referred to previous tensions with Tehran, writing that “last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal” and were subsequently struck by US forces. “Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible,” he said.

Israel has demanded that any agreement address Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for terrorist organizations including Hamas and Hezbollah. Tehran, however, has insisted that negotiations remain limited to the nuclear issue, rejecting broader topics initially raised by Washington, including missiles and human rights.

Before leaving Israel on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he would outline Israel’s core principles to the US president: “I will present to the president our outlook regarding the principles of these negotiations — the essential principles which, in my opinion, are important not only to Israel, but to everyone around the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East.”

Israeli media reported that the meeting also explored possible joint steps if talks with Iran fail. Channel 12 cited US and Israeli officials as saying Washington is skeptical that an agreement can be reached, even one limited to the nuclear issue, and noted that coordinated action would be more effective if pursued together.

Gaza was also discussed, as preparations continue for a Feb. 19 meeting of the postwar Gaza Board of Peace. Israeli officials told The Times of Israel prior to Netanyahu’s trip that the second phase of President Trump’s postwar Gaza plan has stalled due to Hamas’ refusal to disarm.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu met separately with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House to sign on as a member of the Gaza Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace is a US-backed international framework intended to coordinate governance, reconstruction, and security arrangements in Gaza following the end of the war between Israel and Hamas.