Netanyahu Welcomes Lebanese Move To Disarm Hezbollah, Offers Israeli Reciprocity 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Lebanon’s decision to begin the process of disarming Hezbollah, calling it a “momentous decision” and signaling Israel’s readiness to respond with reciprocal steps.

“Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese Government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam,” Netanyahu said on Sunday. “The recent decision by the Council of Ministers to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 was a momentous decision. It marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance—free from the influence of non-state actors.”

The prime minister emphasized Israel’s willingness to coordinate with Beirut if the Lebanese Armed Forces follow through on dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal. “In light of this important development, Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations,” he said.

“If the Lebanese Armed Forces take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism,” Netanyahu added.

He concluded with an appeal for cooperation: “Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations.”