Netanyahu: We’ll Hold Syria, Lebanon Responsible for Any Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has warned Syria and Lebanon that he will hold each accountable for any attack on the country emanating from their territory. He was referring to a spike in tensions along both borders in comments delivered during Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting. “We will not allow anyone to disturb our security or threaten our citizens,” he said. “We won’t tolerate an attack on our forces.” On Friday, shrapnel hit an automobile and a building in Majdal Shams, on the Israeli side of the frontier with Syria, apparently as Syrian air defenses attempted to shoot down a drone. In Lebanon, the Shi’ite Hizbullah militia has been hinting quite broadly that it will seek to avenge the death of one of its fighters, who was killed last week in an air strike on a target in Syria. Hizbullah and others have blamed the attack on Israel, which has occasionally admitted to sending its planes to strike mostly Iranian targets on Syrian soil – though not this time. As a precaution, the Israeli military has moved an infantry battalion and other troops to the Lebanese border.