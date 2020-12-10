Netanyahu will meet Sisi in Egypt, Israeli reports say

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt in the coming days. The Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom reported Thursday that senior Egyptian sources confirmed that the visit, at Sisi’s invitation, is scheduled to take place. News of a possible visit were first reported last week by the Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper. The sources said that the meeting could be postponed or canceled altogether due to the leaks. The leaders are expected to discuss strengthening security and political relations between Israel and Egypt in the face of the Iranian threat and to coordinate a response to US President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. Netanyahu last paid an official visit to Egypt in January 2011, when he met with then-President Hosni Mubarak. He reportedly held a secret meeting with Sisi in 2018.