New Alexandria Textile Hub Aims To Generate Up to $500 Million in Annual Exports 

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated a series of industrial projects in New Borg El Arab City, Alexandria, including a major textile manufacturing facility and an expansion of a ready-made garments operation, as Egypt seeks to increase exports, attract investment, and expand industrial employment.

Among the projects launched was the Jade Textile facility, operated by Turkey’s Yesim Group. Company officials said investments in the plant are approaching EGP 500 million.

The factory is expected to become a significant contributor to Egypt’s garment exports, with annual export revenues projected to range from $250 million to $500 million once it reaches full production capacity.

The facility covers approximately 60,000 square meters and was designed as an integrated garment manufacturing center. Operations include fabric cutting, embroidery, sewing, and finishing, supported by advanced production technology.

The project has also become a major source of employment. More than 6,000 jobs have been created at the Alexandria facility, while Yesim Group’s operations across Egypt employ more than 15,000 people. In addition to the new site, the company maintains manufacturing facilities in 10th Ramadan City and Ismailia.

Madbouly also inaugurated an expansion phase of the Şahinler Egypt 2 ready-made garments project. The new phase includes specialized cutting and finishing lines and is intended to support exports valued at $55 million.

The prime minister’s visit included the launch of the first phase of the El-Gharably Industrial Complex, another large-scale manufacturing project in New Borg El Arab City.

Government officials said the complex spans 315,000 square meters and has an annual production capacity exceeding 100,000 tons. The facility currently employs approximately 3,000 workers, with plans to increase that figure to 5,000.

The industrial complex includes a steel construction plant, an engine repair and maintenance facility described as the largest in Egypt, and a separate factory producing industrial and medical gases.

Led by Moataz El-Gharably, the project is pursuing partnerships in the manufacture of railway wagons, agricultural equipment, and pipes.

The new facilities form part of broader efforts to expand Egypt’s industrial and logistics infrastructure through integrated production systems designed to support manufacturing and export growth.