New Bahraini Airport Terminal Opens, Boosting Tourism and Trade

The new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport opened on schedule on Thursday, providing a boost for the kingdom’s tourism and trade. Four times as large as the old one and equipped with the latest technology, the nation’s international gateway will now be able to handle some 14 million passengers per year, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The new terminal is part of Bahrain’s Airport Modernization Program, the kingdom’s largest investment into the aviation sector to date. With a planned total of more than $32 billion invested into a variety of economic sectors, the AMP is considered to be one of Bahrain’s most important national projects and is intended to improve the international airport’s infrastructure and services.