New Book Says Trump Offered Jordan Control Over West Bank
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 5, 2017 in Washington,DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
09/15/2022

Former US President Donald Trump offered Jordan’s King Abdullah II control over the West Bank, according to a new book. The offer was made in January 2018, according to The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021, an upcoming book on the Trump administration by Peter Baker of the New York Times and Susan Glasser of the New Yorker, The Washington Post reported.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Abdullah II reportedly told an American friend.

The report did not say whether Israel was aware of the offer. Trump thought he would be doing the Jordanian king a favor, not realizing that it would destabilize his country, according to the book, the Post report said.

