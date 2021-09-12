New Government Announced in Lebanon

The new government in Lebanon will resume talks on an economic rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund in order to deal with the collapse of the economy in the country. The 24-member cabinet was approved and announced at the presidential palace on Friday.

The breakthrough in forming the new government reportedly came with the assistance of France.

Sunni Muslim tycoon Najib Mikati was the third prime minister-designate to attempt to form the government since the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his government after the Beirut port explosion in August 2020. Mikati is one of Lebanon’s richest businessmen. He previously served as prime minister from June 2011 to February 2014, and from April 2005-July 2005.