New Haifa Port That Can Handle Large Ships is Inaugurated
Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli addresses attendees at the inauguration of the new Haifa Bay Port on Sept. 1, 2021. (Ra'anan Cohen/GPO)
News Updates
Haifa Port

New Haifa Port That Can Handle Large Ships is Inaugurated

The Media Line Staff
09/02/2021

The Haifa Bay Port was inaugurated on Wednesday, after 15 years of planning and construction.

The new port, the first of two new ports that has opened in Israel, is expected to enable competition between ports and to improve the Israeli economy. It also reportedly will provide thousands of new jobs.

The opening of the port will enable large ships carrying 18,000 containers or more to for the first time dock in Israel, while shortening their unloading and loading times.

The new port was constructed by Shanghai International Port Group Co., Ltd., which won a tender published by Israel Ports Company, which is responsible for the project on behalf of the state.

“Today we strengthen our regional capabilities in maritime trade, and I’m certain that we could leverage this opportunity not only for local prosperity, but for the realization of opportunities and a genuine contribution to our neighbors in the Middle East from the east, south, and north. I truly hope that the ports will soon serve not only in economic development and employment, but become cleaner, as a place of leisure, culture, and entertainment that brings pride and pleasure to all residents of Haifa and surrounding area, as commonly seen in leading port cities worldwide,” Israel’s Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli said in a remote address to attendees of the inauguration.

