Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
New Iranian President Appoints Anti-Western Diplomat as FM
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a commemoration ceremony for the first anniversary of the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani's at University of Tehran on Jan. 1, 2021 in Tehran, Iran. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
foreign minister
hardliner
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

New Iranian President Appoints Anti-Western Diplomat as FM

The Media Line Staff
08/12/2021

Iran’s new hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, has appointed an anti-Western career diplomat as foreign minister. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, 56, who is known for having close ties to Hizbullah, served as deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs under former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He also reportedly has a close relationship with the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps.  The appointment of Amir-Abdollahian could spell trouble for Iran’s negotiations with the US and the world powers to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Raisi also nominated a former defense minister and commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Ahmad Vahidi, as his interior minister. Vahidi, who is blacklisted by the US is wanted by Interpol in connection with the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

Raisi on Wednesday presented his cabinet, made up mostly of hard-liners, to the country’s parliament for approval.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.