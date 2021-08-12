New Iranian President Appoints Anti-Western Diplomat as FM

Iran’s new hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, has appointed an anti-Western career diplomat as foreign minister. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, 56, who is known for having close ties to Hizbullah, served as deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs under former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He also reportedly has a close relationship with the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps. The appointment of Amir-Abdollahian could spell trouble for Iran’s negotiations with the US and the world powers to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Raisi also nominated a former defense minister and commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Ahmad Vahidi, as his interior minister. Vahidi, who is blacklisted by the US is wanted by Interpol in connection with the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

Raisi on Wednesday presented his cabinet, made up mostly of hard-liners, to the country’s parliament for approval.