Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
New Iraqi President Says He Hopes for Fast Formation of ‘Strong, Efficient, Unified’ Gov’t
Iraq's newly elected President Abdul Latif Rashid waves during his inauguration and handover ceremony at al-Salam Palace in the capital Baghdad on Oct. 17, 2022. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Abdul Latif Rashid
Iraq

New Iraqi President Says He Hopes for Fast Formation of ‘Strong, Efficient, Unified’ Gov’t

The Media Line Staff
10/18/2022

Iran’s newly elected president, Abdul Latif Rashid, took office on Monday and said he hoped a new government would be formed quickly. “We keep in mind what the Iraqi people are waiting for from the new government, which we hope will be formed quickly, and be strong, efficient, and unified to meet the people’s aspirations for security, stability, and services,” Rashid said in a speech televised to the nation during a ceremony at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad. Rashid pledged to protect the constitution, sovereignty, unity, and independence of Iraq and said he would spare no effort to try to bring the country’s political forces closer through dialogue. “I will also seek to establish strong and balanced relations between Iraq, neighboring countries, and the international community to promote common interests,” he added. Rashid, a Kurdish politician who was elected by Iraq’s parliament on Oct. 13 and who previously served as the water resources minister in the government of Nouri al-Maliki, is considered the country’s ninth president since 1958. According to the power-sharing agreement in place since the US overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the presidency is reserved for a member of the Kurdish community, while the speaker of parliament must be a Sunni Muslim Arab and the prime minister a Shiite. Rashid has named Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani as the new prime minister. Al-Sudani, who was nominated by the coalition of Shiite parties known as the Coordination Framework, now has a month to form a government.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.