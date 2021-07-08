Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
New Israeli Government Reviewing Iran Policy Ahead of Biden Meeting
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks by phone with US President Joe Biden hours after he and his new government were sworn on June 14, 2021. (Ariel Zandberg)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
Biden administration
Naftali Bennett
Foreign Policy

New Israeli Government Reviewing Iran Policy Ahead of Biden Meeting

The Media Line Staff
07/08/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is reviewing Israel’s policy on Iran ahead of an as-yet unscheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden, and is said to be considering how to influence the US visa vis its possible return to the Iran nuclear deal.

The new Israeli government is debating whether Israel is better off with no nuclear deal as Iran rushes toward having the components for a nuclear weapon or to try to influence the Biden administration as it returns to the deal, Axios reports, citing an unnamed Israeli official. “There are several questions in the discussions — is the current treading water better or worse than a U.S. return to the deal, if and how Israel can influence the Biden administration, and what the current situation means for developing an Israeli military option,” the official told Axios’ Barak Ravid.

The Times of Israel reported that Israel could push the Biden administration to keep some sanctions against Iran in place even if it rejoins the agreement.

The IAEA announced on Wednesday that Iran was producing enriched uranium metal, used to make the core of a nuclear bomb.

The US and Iran have been participating in indirect negotiations in Vienna since late April aimed at bringing Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers.

Bennett is expected to meet with Biden at the White House in the next couple of months and as early as late July.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.