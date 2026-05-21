New Jersey Launches NJ BASE Innovation Center With SOSA To Attract Global Tech Firms

Global innovation company SOSA and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority launched a new innovation center in the state to attract international technology companies, connect them with major corporations in New Jersey, and increase foreign direct investment in the region.

The initiative, called NJ BASE—New Jersey Business Acceleration and Soft-Landing Ecosystem—was described by the organizations as the first-of-its-kind innovation center in New Jersey. The center is designed to help international startups and businesses expand into the US market in sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

In its initial phase, the center is expected to host about 20 international companies in a six-month business immersion program. Participants will receive fully subsidized workspace and introductions to leading New Jersey corporations as part of an effort to create commercial partnerships and support long-term business expansion in the state.

The facility, located minutes from downtown Manhattan, features coworking spaces, private offices, and conference and professional event spaces. Organizers said the center will host activities, including demo days, investor forums, and expert panels intended to connect international companies with public and private-sector stakeholders in New Jersey.

SOSA said it specializes in designing, establishing, and operating innovation centers worldwide and works through a global network of startups, corporations, and industry leaders to support economic growth and international business development.

“This new center represents a commitment to entrepreneurs coming here, that they are entering a system that has already done the groundwork and identified where the real opportunities lie, Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA, said.

“The center will connect global startups with validated needs from New Jersey’s corporate ecosystem, with the goal of generating real business outcomes and establishing a lasting presence in the state. I would like to thank NJEDA for their trust and close partnership,” he added.

Even Weiss, CEO of NJEDA, said, “We are excited to welcome international companies to the Garden State and support their long-term growth in New Jersey.”

He added, “NJ BASE will provide international entrepreneurs with the resources, partnerships, and support they need to scale their companies, foster collaboration, and contribute to a stronger and more dynamic innovation economy across the state.”