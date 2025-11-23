New Leadership Raises Expectations for Syrian Football’s Renewal

[Damascus] Firas Tait has been elected president of the Syrian Football Federation, winning 42 votes to Jamal Al-Sharif’s 23 in a general assembly held under the supervision of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation. Observers say the result offers a chance to reshape the country’s battered football system.

The leadership change comes as Syrian sports continue to struggle after years of political interference, damaged facilities, and the loss of players and coaches.

Speaking with The Media Line, Tait said his election represents “a new beginning” and a step toward long-overdue reform and growth in Syrian football after years of setbacks.

Tait said his election, along with that of the new board, reflects a broader effort to rebuild Syrian football on principles of transparency and integrity. He urged all stakeholders to take part in the overhaul and called for a realistic, measured approach that keeps the interests of the country and the football community at the forefront.

He added that the federation intends to use all available resources to meet its goals, noting that input from players and clubs, including constructive criticism, will be essential to any meaningful reform. “Real change begins here, and it is a long process requiring patience and trust,” he said. “Together, we can build a better future for Syrian football.”

Tait will serve a four-year term and has pledged to carry out a plan that includes improving the domestic league, offering financial and technical support to clubs, strengthening youth programs, reviewing the promotion and relegation system, and establishing a modern refereeing structure.

Syrian sports face a series of longstanding challenges that have accumulated over more than a decade. One major issue is the politicization of sports, as football and national teams have frequently been used for propaganda purposes, with achievements tied to political authority and key administrative roles often granted based on loyalty rather than expertise, undermining independent decision-making.

Another obstacle is the widespread destruction of infrastructure, since stadiums and sports halls in many cities were damaged or repurposed as military facilities, and the slow pace of reconstruction, constrained by limited resources, has made restoring and developing athletic venues one of the most difficult tasks for the new federation.

A further challenge is the severe talent drain, because thousands of players and coaches have left the country since the war began, weakening domestic competition and depriving national teams of entire generations of talent, which has had a direct impact on performance.

The structural decline has been clearly reflected in the Syrian national team’s FIFA rankings. The team ranked 152nd globally in 2014, marking its lowest position ever. By 2018, it had climbed to 73rd in the world, one of the best standings in its history. In recent years, the ranking has generally hovered between 85 and 95, a pattern that highlights the lack of a long-term strategy and the ongoing administrative and technical instability.

Dr. Samer Al-Khatib, a sports analyst and academic development expert, told The Media Line that having a new federation president with a clear vision for youth programs and club development is significant, especially after the structural collapse Syrian football has endured, but he cautioned that meaningful reform still depends on achieving greater independence from political influence, which he described as a distant goal.

Coach Ali Barakat, a technical advisor, said the core problem has never been individual officials but rather the absence of a comprehensive plan for national teams and sports infrastructure, and he added that if Tait can create a stable technical structure and implement a five-year strategy, the national team’s ranking could improve and the league could regain its competitiveness.

Raed Al-Fahd, a sports management expert, explained that modern football cannot develop without a professional league and a clear separation between sports administration and political authority, warning that all promises will remain empty slogans without genuine institutional independence. Dr. Laila Shabat, a researcher in training sciences and talent development, emphasized that any initiative that does not prioritize youth categories is destined to fail, and she noted that unified training centers, scientific curricula, qualified coaches, and early scouting programs are essential for establishing a solid foundation for the future.

Khiro Jaber, a football analyst and sports marketing specialist, stressed that improving the league’s overall image must come first in order to attract investment, arguing that investors will not commit funds to an unstable league with deteriorating stadiums, and he said that upgrading TV broadcasting, regulating refereeing, and rehabilitating facilities are necessary steps for real reform to begin.

Experts agree that administrative change alone will not resolve the sector’s deep problems and that Syrian sports require political independence, stronger infrastructure, sustained investment in youth programs, and a professional league system. Even so, many believe Tait’s character and determination present a genuine opportunity for change, provided there is political backing as well as financial and technical support.

The coming four years will be a critical test of whether the new federation can move Syrian football from stagnation toward a more professional and sustainable model and restore trust among players, clubs, and fans after more than a decade of severe challenges.