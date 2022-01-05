New Rules Allow Same-Sex Couples, Single Men To Use Surrogate in Israel

Same-sex couples, single men and transgender people will be allowed to access the services of a surrogate in Israel beginning next week, Israel’s health minister announced. The new rules come into effect on January 11, in accordance with a Health Ministry directive to come into compliance with a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling and the new rules end over 10 years of litigation in the Supreme Court over the issue.

Until now, surrogacy has only been available to heterosexual couples and single women with a genetic link to the baby. But Israel’s Supreme Court in February 2020 struck down the law that prevented single men and gay couples from using a surrogate. Those people would routinely go overseas to use a surrogate. In July, the Supreme Court announced that any laws that prevent all Israelis from using surrogacy in Israel would be invalid.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is gay and has a life partner. “From now on, we will treat each parent and each family equally. Everyone has a right to parenthood, straights and LGBT, singles and couples,” Horowitz said Tuesday in announcing the new directive.