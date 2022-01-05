The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

New Rules Allow Same-Sex Couples, Single Men To Use Surrogate in Israel
Nitzan Horowitz, laeder of Meretz Party, speaks at the party's central committee meeting in Tel Aviv on July 28, 2019. (Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
New Rules Allow Same-Sex Couples, Single Men To Use Surrogate in Israel

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2022

Same-sex couples, single men and transgender people will be allowed to access the services of a surrogate in Israel beginning next week, Israel’s health minister announced. The new rules come into effect on January 11, in accordance with a Health Ministry directive to come into compliance with a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling and the new rules end over 10 years of litigation in the Supreme Court over the issue.

Until now, surrogacy has only been available to heterosexual couples and single women with a genetic link to the baby. But Israel’s Supreme Court in February 2020 struck down the law that prevented single men and gay couples from using a surrogate. Those people would routinely go overseas to use a surrogate. In July, the Supreme Court announced that any laws that prevent all Israelis from using surrogacy in Israel would be invalid.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is gay and has a life partner. “From now on, we will treat each parent and each family equally. Everyone has a right to parenthood, straights and LGBT, singles and couples,” Horowitz said Tuesday in announcing the new directive.

