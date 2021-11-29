New US Ambassador Tom Nides Arrives in Israel

The United States’ new ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday, to take up his post. It is the first time in 10 months that the US has had an ambassador in the country.

“After my first trip to Israel, I wrote in my local newspaper that ‘the moment I put my feet on the ground, I had a feeling which I will never forget.’ Landing today in Israel to be US ambassador is another moment I’ll never forget,” Nides tweeted.

Nides, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month, will live in Jerusalem in a rented home. The former US ambassador’s residence in Herzliya Pituah in central Israel was sold in 2020 after the Trump Administration moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Nides underwent a PCR test for the coronavirus upon his arrival in Israel and will remain in quarantine for three days.