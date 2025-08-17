New Video of Hostage Matan Zangauker Released as Family Stages Symbolic Wedding

After 681 days in Hamas captivity, a newly released video of hostage Matan Zangauker was shown Sunday evening at the main rally for the hostages in Tel Aviv’s Hostages’ Square. The footage, recently obtained by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and believed to have been filmed several months ago, was made public with the consent of his mother, Einav Zangauker.

In the video, Matan addresses his sisters, Natalie (“Tato”) and Shani, along with his partner Ilana Grichevsky. “Tato, Shani, Ilana, I miss you. God willing, we’ll see each other soon,” he says. He also urges friends and supporters to “go out and make noise,” expressing hope for a reunion.

Following the video’s release, his mother delivered an emotional speech, describing her longing for her son and sharply criticizing the government. “The Israeli government has never made a genuine effort toward a comprehensive agreement or an end to the war,” she said. “If Netanyahu truly wants an agreement, he should put a practical plan on the table. We rose on October 7 to save the country, and we rise now to save the hostages and our soldiers.”

Earlier that day, Zangauker’s partner staged a symbolic wedding ceremony at Hostages’ Square. Standing under a chuppah alongside Einav, who wore a black veil, Ilana Grichevsky declared her commitment to her missing partner. “If you hadn’t been kidnapped, we could already have been married,” she told the crowd. “Matan, my love, I am fighting for you until you return. Until you and all the hostages come back, we will bring you back alive, and together we will rebuild our home here in Israel.”

The crowd responded in unison: “You are not alone, we are with you.”