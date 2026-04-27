NGO Monitor Accuses Doctors Without Borders of Promoting Anti-Israel ‘Genocide’ Claims

NGO Monitor on Monday released a 35-page report in Jerusalem alleging that Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders has become a leading source of anti-Israel misinformation, particularly in promoting claims of “genocide” related to Gaza.

The report examines MSF’s publications, messaging, and political activities, noting that the organization operates in more than 70 countries and has a $2.4 billion budget. It asserts that MSF has shifted from a humanitarian focus to what it describes as an “unprecedented influence operation” targeting Israel.

According to the study, MSF played a central role in anti-Israel campaigns and what it calls Holocaust inversion narratives, including the “genocide” accusation. It further alleges systemic omission of Hamas’ use of hospitals in Gaza for attacks and the application of legal arguments directed solely at Israel.

The report also cites links to Hamas and other groups among MSF staff and volunteers and says MSF personnel in Gaza did not address Hamas’ presence in medical facilities.

The findings also address MSF’s refusal to comply with Israeli anti-terror registration requirements and examine its messaging following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. The report states MSF joined advocacy efforts describing Israel’s response as “genocide,” relying on what it calls manipulated evidence and excluding what it describes as key operational context.

“In its ‘genocide’ propaganda and heinous Holocaust inversion, many MSF officials promoted blatantly false testimonies, violating basic principles of medical ethics,” said Prof. Gerald M. Steinberg, President of NGO Monitor.

“To restore its shattered reputation and resume its mission of providing aid, an independent investigation leading to fundamental organizational changes and close oversight is vital. MSF in its current framework is no longer a trustworthy humanitarian organization,” he said.

The report also states that MSF’s claims were amplified in international media, professional medical journals, university frameworks, United Nations agencies, and proceedings before international courts.

Recommendations include independent investigations into MSF International and its national branches, including MSF USA and MSF UK; an end to “genocide” and related allegations; external vetting of personnel; and a review of charitable status.