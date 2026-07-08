NGO Monitor Report Exposes Extremist Links in UK Post-Oct. 7 Protest Network 

An NGO Monitor report examining post-October 7 protest activity in the United Kingdom says a network of organizations involved in demonstrations has operated through coordinated advocacy, opaque funding structures and, in some cases, links to extremist actors, while calling for expanded government oversight and regulatory reforms.

The report maps 40 major protests and mobilization campaigns held since Oct. 7, 2023, and identifies organizations and individuals it says repeatedly participated in protest coordination, advocacy, funding and related activities. It states that demonstrations widely portrayed as grassroots movements were instead organized through a coordinated international advocacy network.

According to the report, at least 11 of the 40 organizations either have links to extremist organizations or include officials who have met or cooperated with the Iranian regime and its Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hamas, Hezbollah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The report also identifies overlapping leadership among six principal coordinating organizations. It cites Jeremy Corbyn as serving as vice president of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, deputy president of the Stop the War Coalition, and a patron of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, while stating that funding for his organization, the People’s Forum UK, is unknown.

Youth mobilization has become a major focus of campaign activity, the report found. It cites Amnesty International UK as operating an anti-Israel activism program that trains hundreds of young people in protest rights, media engagement and campaign strategy, while Friends of Al-Aqsa encourages youth participation in pro-Palestinian activism.

It further states that 10 of the 40 organizations are charities, eight are companies, nine are hybrid entities and 13 operate outside any formal UK regulatory framework despite raising significant public funds. Nineteen organizations receive UK government funding through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office or Gift Aid, while at least 11 receive taxpayer funding from the United States, Belgium, the European Commission, Ireland, Norway, Scotland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Among its recommendations, the report calls for stricter disclosure requirements, greater oversight of foreign funding, enhanced vetting for government grants, regulation of cryptocurrency fundraising, updated Charity Commission guidance, and formal government and parliamentary inquiries into the financing and coordination of protest networks.

It also urges the UK to proscribe the IRGC, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Muslim Brotherhood, while supporting action against organizations that engage in violence.