Nickolay Mladenov to Leave United Nations

Nickolay Mladenov will resign from the United Nations at the end of the year instead of becoming the UN envoy to Libya as had been planned.

Mladenov, who will step down after five years as UN Middle East envoy on Dec. 31, told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he will be unable to assume the position as UN Libya special envoy due to “personal and family reasons,” Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a UN spokesman. The UN Security Council last week approved Guterres’s decision to appoint Mladenov to the position.

Acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams will continue in the position. Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland will succeed Mladenov as Middle East envoy.