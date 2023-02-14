Donate
Nikki Haley Announces Candidacy for 2024 US Presidential Election
Nikki Haley meets lsraeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, June 7, 2017. (US Embassy Jerusalem/Flickr)
The Media Line Staff
02/14/2023

Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has declared her candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election, becoming the second major Republican candidate to run after former President Donald Trump announced his bid in November. Haley, who had earlier stated that she wouldn’t challenge the former president for the White House, said that she changed her mind recently, citing the need for “generational change.”

Other possible Republican candidates for the nomination include former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Haley had criticized then-President Trump’s behavior during the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. She had stated in a speech the day after the riot that “his actions since election day will be judged harshly by history.”

Early polls have shown Trump with a significant lead in South Carolina, which he won in the 2016 primary on his way to becoming president, indicating the challenge Haley will face even on friendly ground. A recent survey by the Trafalgar Group, which included current and likely candidates, shows Trump in first place with 43%, with Haley in fourth place at 12%.

