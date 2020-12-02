No Member State Has Asked UN Security Council to Condemn Scientist’s Murder

Despite Iran’s demand that the United Nations Security Council condemn the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and take action against the responsible party, the international body is unlikely to discuss the incident. That’s because none of its 15 members has requested a meeting to discuss the killing. No country has circulated a statement condemning last Friday’s killing either, Reuters reported. No country or organization has claimed responsibility for the Nov. 27 attack outside of Tehran, which Iran is blaming on Israel and the United States. Iran also accuses the exiled opposition group, The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) of some involvement in the attack, which it says was carried out with a remote-controlled machine gun. The Security Council is scheduled to meet next on December 22.