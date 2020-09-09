Donate
Norway Lawmaker Nominates Trump for Nobel
US President Donald Trump hosts Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy commander of the UAE’s military, at the White House in May 2017. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
The Media Line Staff
09/09/2020

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a parliamentarian from Norway’s right-wing Progress Party, has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of bringing together Israel and the United Arab Emirates. “It is a unique deal,” Tybring-Gjedde told the Reuters news agency, speaking of an agreement announced by Trump on August 13 in the Oval Office for the two Mideast countries to normalize relations. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which chooses laureates, had no immediate comment. Tybring-Gjedde appears to be a fan of the US president, having nominated him last year for his aborted efforts to achieve a breakthrough with North Korea. If chosen, Trump will have to wait until 2021 to travel to Oslo, as nominations for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize closed on January 31.

