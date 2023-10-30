The Media Line
Norwegian Prime Minister Criticizes Israeli Response to Hamas Attack
Flowers and a small Norwegian flag have been attached to a fence of Israel's Embassy in Oslo, Oct. 9, 2023. (Javad Parsa/NTB/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Norway
Jonas Gahr Støre
Israeli Military Response
Gaza Humanitarian Situation
Middle East Peace Negotiations

Norwegian Prime Minister Criticizes Israeli Response to Hamas Attack

The Media Line Staff
10/30/2023

Norway offers to mediate peace talks

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has criticized the Israeli army’s response to the recent Hamas attack as “disproportionate,” calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza “catastrophic.” Speaking on NRK public radio, Støre highlighted that international law requires proportionality and consideration for civilians, suggesting these standards have not been met given the high number of casualties, including children.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, particularly from an area as populated as Gaza, Støre condemned the ongoing rocket fire into Israel. In tandem, Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, expressed on TV2 that Norway stands prepared to take on a mediating role in Middle East peace negotiations if called upon.

