Norwegian Prime Minister Criticizes Israeli Response to Hamas Attack

Norway offers to mediate peace talks

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has criticized the Israeli army’s response to the recent Hamas attack as “disproportionate,” calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza “catastrophic.” Speaking on NRK public radio, Støre highlighted that international law requires proportionality and consideration for civilians, suggesting these standards have not been met given the high number of casualties, including children.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, particularly from an area as populated as Gaza, Støre condemned the ongoing rocket fire into Israel. In tandem, Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, expressed on TV2 that Norway stands prepared to take on a mediating role in Middle East peace negotiations if called upon.