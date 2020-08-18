Donate
Not everyone in Sudan seems to agree. People gather outside the Sudanese prime minister’s office in Khartoum last February to protest a meeting that interim leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Uganda. (Mahmoud Hajaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
Israel
United Arab Emirates
normalization
bold and courageous
astonishment
Uganda
Binyamin Netanyahu
Abdel-Fattah Burhan
Middle East

Noting UAE Decision, Sudan Eyes Ties with Israel

The Media Line Staff
08/18/2020

A top Sudanese diplomat says his country would like to sign a peace agreement with Israel. Haidar Badawi Sadiq, spokesman for Sudan’s Foreign Ministry, told Sky News Arabia on Tuesday that there was “no reason to continue hostility” between the two countries. “We don’t deny that there are communications,” he added. He also praised last week’s agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to work toward normalizing ties, calling the move “bold and courageous” and adding that it “charts the right course for the rest of the Arab countries.” Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional government, during a February trip to Uganda, where they both spoke glowingly of normalization. Word of their meeting came only after it was over. Nevertheless, Sudan’s acting foreign minister, Omar Qama al-Din, on Tuesday expressed reservations and said he listened to Sadiq’s words “with astonishment,” adding that there had been no discussions at the ministry of pursuing relations with the Jewish state.

