Nowruz Celebrations to Mark Persian New Year Begin

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, a 3,000-year-old cultural celebration in which millions of people around the world celebrate the beginning of spring, begins in the Middle East on Sunday evening and lasts for 13 days. The holiday of Nowruz, which literally translates to “new day” in Persian, has its roots in Iran and originates from Zoroastrianism, is a mostly secular holiday in Iran, as well as in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Google is celebrating Nowruz 2022 with a Google Doodle featuring flowers and a guitar. “The northern hemisphere is saying goodbye to cold, barren landscapes and hello to spring’s budding leaves and blooming flowers,” Google said in a note accompanying the doodle. “Millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities in celebration of Nowruz, the first day of spring and official start to Persian New Year.”