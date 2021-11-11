Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
NSO Group’s New CEO Resigns Over US Blacklist of Company
(Twitter)
News Updates
NSO Group
Resignation
Blacklist

NSO Group’s New CEO Resigns Over US Blacklist of Company

The Media Line Staff
11/11/2021

The man poised to take the helm of embattled Israeli cyberattack firm NSO Group has dropped out, and is leaving the company, Israeli media is reporting. Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named the company’s new CEO two weeks ago but had not yet assumed the position. He cited the decision by the US Commerce Department announced last week to blacklist the company as the reason for his resignation, according to reports.

Founding CEO Shalev Hulio will remain in the position for the time being, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing a source close to the country. NSO did not respond to reports of the resignation.

The NSO Group was added to a list of companies that the US Department of Commerce says operate against US national security interests and its foreign policy interests. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the company’s Pegasus surveillance spyware was discovered on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists. Three of the activists are affiliated with Palestinian humanitarian organizations that were recently designated as terrorist organizations by Israel’s defense minister.

NSO has come under scrutiny following reports that its Pegasus spyware has been used by certain governments to spy on human rights activists, politicians and journalists. NSO says the software was sold to countries to allow their government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.