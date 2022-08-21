The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

NSO Head Steps Down, Company Set For Reorganization
NSO Head Steps Down, Company Set For Reorganization

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2022

The head of the Israeli spyware firm NSO, which makes the controversial Pegasus spyware, is stepping down. Chief Executive Shalev Hulio will leave the company immediately, Reuters reported, and cited an unnamed company source who confirmed that about 100 NSO employees will be let go as part of a company-wide reorganization. Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat was appointed to oversee the reorganization and will lead the company until its board appoints a new chief executive.

“The company’s products remain in high demand with governments and law enforcement agencies because of its cutting-edge technology and proven ability to assist these customers in fighting crime and terror,” Shohat said in a statement, adding: “NSO will ensure that the company’s groundbreaking technologies are used for rightful and worthy purposes.”

NSO has come under scrutiny following reports that its Pegasus spyware has been used by certain governments around the world to spy on human rights activists, politicians and journalists.

A criminal investigation led by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Merari with the participation of the Shin Bet and the Mossad, found earlier this year that the Israel Police did not use the NSO company’s Pegasus spyware illegally after  a report by the Israeli business site Calcalist, which said that the cellphones of the Israeli civilians were illegally hacked by the spyware.

