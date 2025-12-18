Nvidia Unveils Plans for Campus in Northern Israel

American chipmaker Nvidia has formally unveiled plans to build a major new campus in northern Israel, confirming that Kiryat Tivon has been selected as the site.

The project, described by the company as a long-term strategic investment, is expected to reshape employment, housing demand and regional development across the north of Israel. Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with Nvidia planning to move its first teams into the site in 2031. Total investment in the campus is estimated at several billion shekels spread over multiple years.

According to financial daily Globes, Nvidia has agreed to pay NIS 90 million, before VAT, for the initial parcel of land, in addition to covering infrastructure development costs. The first phase includes roughly 90 dunams, or about 22.5 acres, with further expansion anticipated later.

Government approvals for the project have already been secured. The Israel Land Authority signed off on the allocation of the site, while Defense Minister Israel Katz provided the required authorization because the land is being acquired by a foreign-owned company.

In November, Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz said the planned campus would span about 160,000 square meters and eventually employ more than 8,000 people, though Nvidia has not yet publicly confirmed those figures.