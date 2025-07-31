Donate
Light Theme
Log In
NYT Criticized for Scaled Response After False Reporting on ‘Emaciated’ Gazan Boy 
Cover of the New York Times on Friday July 25, featuring a Gazan boy, Mohammad al-Mutawaq, with a severe genetic illness unrelated to the war. (Screenshot: X)

NYT Criticized for Scaled Response After False Reporting on ‘Emaciated’ Gazan Boy 

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2025

The New York Times is facing scrutiny after issuing a quietly placed correction to its widely shared Gaza famine story, one that critics say reached only a fraction of its audience. The editors’ note, published Tuesday, acknowledged that the emaciated toddler featured on the front page of the Times last week suffers from severe preexisting medical conditions unrelated to the war, a fact omitted from the original coverage. 

The correction was appended to the online article and posted to the Times’ public relations account on X, which has fewer than 90,000 followers. It did not appear on the Times’ main account, followed by over 55 million users. By then, the image and story had already gone viral and been cited globally as emblematic of famine in Gaza. 

The correction followed a detailed report by freelance journalist David Collier, who revealed Monday that Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq had been diagnosed in May with cerebral palsy and hypoxemia, likely tied to a genetic disorder. Collier also noted that other images published by major outlets showed Mohammed’s mother and brother appearing well-nourished. 

The Gazan infant with a genetic illness, Mohammad al-Mutawaq, pictured with his mother and sibling, who appear to be of normal weight. (Screenshot X)

 

Collier further questioned the oft-repeated claim that Mohammed’s father died while searching for food. He identified the man as Zakaria Ayoub al-Mutawaq, reportedly killed during an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia in October 2024, around the same time Hamas fighters released a video of attacks on Israeli troops in the area. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Despite acknowledging the child’s medical history, the Times maintained that its reporting reflected “the consequences of the war,” insisting the added detail provided “a greater understanding of his situation.” 

 

News Updates
David Collier
Gaza
Gaza starvation
media correction
Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq
New York Times
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods