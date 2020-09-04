Donate
Light Theme
Log In
NYT: Netanyahu Lied about US-UAE Weapons Deal
Mum’s the word. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu make a joint statement to the press on August 24 during Pompeo’s most recent trip to Jerusalem. (Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
United Arab Emirates
United States
advanced weaponry
New York Times
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mike Pompeo
Middle East

NYT: Netanyahu Lied about US-UAE Weapons Deal

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressly authorized an arms deal between the United States and the United Arab Emirates as part of the normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel, The New York Times reports, and then lied by denying this. According to multiple sources in Washington, Netanyahu, without consulting or notifying any Israeli defense officials or military personnel, agreed to lift the country’s historic opposition to the sale of advanced weaponry, including the F-35 stealth fighter, to Arab nations. When news of an apparent about-face broke two weeks ago, Netanyahu vehemently denied the accusations, causing friction between Israel and the UAE, which had been taken by surprise. According to the Times piece, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his visit to Jerusalem last week, instructed Netanyahu to cease commenting on the matter in an effort to prevent tensions that might endanger the weapons deal and even the normalization agreement.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.