Oil Prices Fall as Traders Watch Hormuz and US-Iran Talks

Oil prices fell Wednesday as traders weighed renewed US-Iran diplomacy against fresh military action near the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf chokepoint that has kept global energy markets on edge since the war disrupted shipping. Brent crude dropped about 1.5% to roughly $98 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell about 2% to around $92, giving back part of Tuesday’s rally after US strikes on Iranian targets.

The pullback came as markets looked for signs that talks between Washington and Tehran could still produce a deal to reopen Hormuz, even after Iran accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and Washington said its strikes were defensive. The waterway, which links the Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying large volumes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas from Gulf producers to Asia, Europe, and other markets.

Some liquefied natural gas tankers have recently moved through the strait, feeding cautious hopes that traffic could begin to recover. Earlier Reuters reporting said oil and liquefied natural gas carriers had exited Hormuz heading toward Pakistan and China, while other tanker movements showed limited but visible signs of resumed transit.

The market remains highly sensitive to every military and diplomatic signal. Oil had jumped 4% Tuesday after new US strikes in Iran set back expectations for a quick reopening of the route. Prices had fallen earlier when President Donald Trump said US-Iran negotiations were in their final stages, showing how quickly traders are shifting between fears of escalation and hopes for a deal.

A prolonged disruption would affect far more than gasoline prices. Energy costs feed into shipping, electricity, food production, and fertilizer prices, and Gulf exporters remain central to global supply. Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan warned Wednesday that if Hormuz remains closed, the world may have to reduce use of oil and natural gas to match available supply.

For now, oil markets are trading less on barrels already lost than on the next signal from Hormuz: mine clearance, tanker movement, ceasefire talks, or another strike.