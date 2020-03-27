Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Kuwaiti trader wearing a protective mask follows the market at the Boursa Kuwait stock exchange in Kuwait City, March 1, 2020. (Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
oil prices
coronavirus

Oil Prices Fluctuate as Virus-battered Market Reacts to Stimulus Efforts

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2020

Oil prices were mixed on Friday as policymakers around the world pledge to stimulate the global economy hit hard by the spread of the novel coronavirus. Brent crude, selling at $25.94 per barrel, was down 1.5% as of 9:22 GMT. It has dropped in price for five weeks in a row. US crude, however, was up 0.5%, at $22.71. Demand for oil has plummeted as the world’s economy goes into a major slump due to the severe curtailment of economic activity required to limit the virus’s spread. Demand could drop by as much as 20% as 3 billion people go into lockdown, according to the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol. Leaders of the G20 group of major economies pledged on Thursday to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and “do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic,” which has infected more than 540,000 people, resulting in 24,369 deaths to date. Without the extreme measures taken by governments around the world, the death toll could be in the millions, health experts say. The US Congress is expected to pass a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Friday or Saturday. With 85,749 infections and 1,304 deaths, the United States is now the new global epicenter of the pandemic.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.