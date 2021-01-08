This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Oil Prices Reach 11-Month High After Saudis Pledge to Cut Output
News Updates
crude oil prices
Saudi Arabia
reduced oil output
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Oil Prices Reach 11-Month High After Saudis Pledge to Cut Output

The Media Line Staff
01/08/2021

Oil prices reached an 11-month high on Friday following a pledge earlier this week by Saudi Arabia to cut output and as the global equities markets moved up. Brent crude climbed to $54.92, its highest price since Feb. 26, before falling slightly. US West Texas Intermediate also touched its highest mark since Feb. 25 at $51.34 during trade, again falling slightly afterward. Both benchmarks are on track for weekly gains of more than 5%. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, announced plans to reduce its output by an additional 1 million barrels per day in February and March, despite Russia’s move to add to its production. On Wednesday, Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the kingdom’s move was a gesture of goodwill and that he hoped it would assist other OPEC countries to comply with their oil production cuts.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.