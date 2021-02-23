Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Oil Spill Reaches Shores in Southern Lebanon
Tar found on an unspecified beach in Israel. (Israel Nature and Parks Authority)
News Updates
oil spill
Lebanon

Oil Spill Reaches Shores in Southern Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
02/23/2021

An oil spill that has closed all of Israel’s Mediterranean beaches, believed to have come from a passing ship, has reached beaches in southern Lebanon. The oil appeared on Monday on beaches in Tyre in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab instructed the country’s defense and environment ministers, as well as the National Council for Scientific Research to look into the environmental disaster, Reuters reported citing a statement from Diab’s office.

It is believed that a ship passing through the area on February 11 released the oil. Late last week, a dead 20-foot-long baby fin whale washed up on Israel’s shore. Its lungs were found to be full of the sticky tar that also is washing up on the beaches.

 

