Olga Deutsch Takes the Helm at NGO Monitor; Gerald Steinberg Assumes Title of President Emeritus 

NGO Monitor announced Tuesday that Vice President Olga Deutsch will assume the positions of CEO and president beginning January 1, 2027. After founding the organization and serving as its leader for 25 years, Gerald Steinberg will take on the role of president emeritus.

The Jerusalem-based institute said the move marks the first leadership transition in the organization’s history. In addition to becoming the president emeritus, Steinberg will continue working on research and writing.

Deutsch, who has worked at NGO Monitor for more than a decade, has overseen projects involving European engagement, fundraising, and partnerships with affiliated groups internationally.

“I step into this role with humility and a profound sense of historic responsibility,” Deutsch said. “Gerald foresaw that human rights groups would weaponize their influence against the Jewish state and Jewish communities worldwide; since October 7, that warning has become reality, with the threat growing every day.”

She said NGO Monitor remained positioned to investigate campaigns targeting Israel and provide information to policymakers.

“At this critical moment, NGO Monitor stands singularly positioned to expose the actors behind these campaigns, and to arm decision-makers with facts needed to inform sound policy decisions,” Deutsch said. “Together with our exceptional team and our professional and lay leadership, I am honored to lead this mission forward.”

The organization said Steinberg established NGO Monitor in 2002 following the Durban Conference, describing the project as a response to what it viewed as the increasing political influence of human rights nongovernmental organizations, particularly regarding Israel-related advocacy.

According to the organization, NGO Monitor’s stated mission remains focused on research, transparency, and scrutiny of organizations and funders involved in human rights and humanitarian advocacy.

“As I transition into the role of President Emeritus, and continue with research and writing, I do so with full confidence in NGO Monitor’s future,” Steinberg said.

“Olga is distinctly qualified to lead NGO Monitor forward, and under her leadership, NGO Monitor will continue to expand the impact of its research and uphold the vision that has guided me for the past quarter century,” he added.