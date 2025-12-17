Oman Boosts Solar Supply Chain With Italian-Built Automated Production Line

Italian solar manufacturing firm Ecoprogetti said it has installed a fully automated 400-megawatt solar module production line in Salalah, the capital of the southern Omani governorate of Dhofar, expanding local photovoltaic manufacturing capacity in Oman as the country accelerates renewable energy buildout.

The new facility was built for American Advanced Clean Energy (AACE), a US-based photovoltaic module manufacturer, and is designed to produce advanced module types, such as tunnel oxide passivated contact and heterojunction technology. Ecoprogetti said the line is fully automated across the key steps of module production, including cell stringing, lay-up, lamination, framing, testing, and quality inspection, aiming for high throughput while allowing upgrades as technology changes.

The Salalah site follows an earlier Ecoprogetti-installed line in Sohar, giving the company manufacturing coverage in both northern and southern Oman and reinforcing its position in the country’s domestic module market, according to the firm.

The project comes as Oman’s solar sector grows, supported by strong solar resources and rising electricity demand. National estimates put solar irradiance at 5–7 kWh/m²/day, with peak power demand around 7,500 megawatts, alongside a sharp rise in renewables’ share of the power mix in 2025.

AACE also benefits from Oman’s Free Trade Agreement with the United States, which can provide preferential access for exports into the US market. The company says it is investing in research and development and producing modules that meet Underwriters Laboratories and International Electrotechnical Commission certification standards.

Ecoprogetti said the Salalah line also strengthens its footprint across the Gulf, where it reports installations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, supported by a service hub in Sharjah.