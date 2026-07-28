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Oman Offers Plan To Replace Iran’s Sole Control of Hormuz 
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above, Aug. 14, 2023. (NASA)

Oman Offers Plan To Replace Iran’s Sole Control of Hormuz 

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2026

Oman has presented Iran with a proposal to establish a joint regional mechanism for regulating the Strait of Hormuz, replacing Iran’s sole control over the strategic waterway with a cooperative framework supported by regional partners, Reuters reported, citing a Gulf source. 

The proposal calls for shared oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas is transported. It also envisions a system of voluntary transit fees modeled on the Strait of Malacca, where shipping companies make voluntary contributions to support navigation, environmental protection, and search-and-rescue operations. 

According to Reuters, the Omani initiative has the backing of regional partners and would create a collaborative structure to oversee maritime security, search-and-rescue missions, and other operational responsibilities in the strait. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that the negotiations have been narrowly focused on maritime shipping rather than ending the broader conflict. Mediators hope that a temporary understanding on the shipping dispute could eventually pave the way for more comprehensive negotiations. 

However, the report said Iran and Oman remain divided on several key issues, including whether vessels using the waterway should pay transit fees. Mediators and one US official told the Wall Street Journal that the two sides have not reached agreement on that aspect of the proposal. 

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Oman dispatched a delegation to Tehran on Friday, the same night President Donald Trump ordered a halt to US attacks on Iran following nearly two weeks of nightly strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities, the outlet reported. 

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