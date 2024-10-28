Donate
Omani and Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Tensions, Israeli Strikes

The Media Line Staff
10/28/2024

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held discussions Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to address recent regional developments and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian sites. During their phone conversation, Albusaidi expressed Oman’s “rejection and condemnation” of actions that violate national sovereignty, undermine international law, and “threaten security and stability in the region,” according to a statement from the Omani Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening dialogue and diplomatic cooperation among regional countries to maintain security and prevent tensions and escalation. Araghchi praised Oman’s efforts to promote peace, affirming the need for enhanced joint cooperation to prevent the expansion of conflicts and to address their root causes, the statement added.

