On 2nd Anniversary of Soleimani Killing, Iran Calls on UN to Censure US

Iran called on the United Nations to take formal action against the United States, including issuing a resolution to condemn the US government for the assassination of its top general. The request sent to the UN General Assembly and published late on Saturday night comes at the start of a planned week of events in memory of Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was killed on January 3, 2019 by missiles fired from a US drone on his convoy while on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad, Iraq.

The UN rapporteur for extrajudicial killing wrote in a in July 2020 report that Soleimani’s assassination was “unlawful” and “arbitrary” and violated the UN charter.

On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a speech those involved in Soleimani’s assassination will be consigned to the “landfill of history” after “they pay their worldly dues.” A televised event on Monday will be attended by Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Al Jazeera reported. The week of remembrance events will end on Friday with an exhibition of Iran’s missile capabilities.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, thousands rallied in Baghdad to mark Soleimani’s assassination, which also resulted in the death of Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others. The marchers chanted “Death of America” and trampled on American and Israeli flags that were thrown on the ground. They called for the full withdrawal of foreign forces from the country. The rally comes days after Iraq announced the end of the US combat mission in the country though about 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition troops will remain deployed in Iraq to offer training, advice and assistance to national forces, according to reports.