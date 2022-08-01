One Dead in Iran, Taliban Border Fight

At least one person was killed during a border fight between Iran border guards and Afghanistan’s Taliban. Afghanistan’s TOLOnews reported that one Taliban soldier was dead and another injured. Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said the fight was started by Taliban forces.

The fighting began when Taliban forces entered Iranian soil in Hirmand, located in the province of Sistan and Balochistan, and tried to raise their own flag because they did not understand where the border was between the two countries.

This is not the first such incident between Iran and the Taliban since its takeover of Afghanistan a year ago. In addition, Iran has not recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.