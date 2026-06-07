One Killed, at Least 5 Wounded in Multi-Site Shooting Attack in Sharon Region, One Shooter Arrested

One person was killed and at least 5 others were wounded Sunday in a shooting attack that spanned multiple locations in Israel’s Sharon region, as police launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have carried out the assault. According to the military and police, one of the attackers was neutralized at the scene.

The attack began at the entrance to Kochav Ya’ir and continued to nearby Tzur Natan before moving to Route 5533. The communities of Tzur Yitzhak and Sal’it also reported gunfire. Authorities said they are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack, the police reported.

The shooting took place at three locations in the area, close to the West Bank security barrier.

The Sal’it community said a terrorist arrived at the community’s entrance gate at approximately 10:40 a.m Sunday. and opened fire at the security post. The community’s security coordinator was at the scene and returned fire before the attacker fled.

Emergency responders treated five victims. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Magen David Adom teams transported the wounded to Beilinson and Meir hospitals.

Magen David Adom reported that a 61-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man sustained moderate injuries and were evacuated to hospitals. Another victim, a man about 40 years old, was listed in serious and unstable condition.

Police deployed large numbers of officers to the area and arrested one suspect. A search continued for another suspect who had not been apprehended.

The Israel Defense Forces said it deployed troops to the Kochav Ya’ir area following the attack. Soldiers, together with additional medical teams, launched extensive searches for other suspected attackers and are assisting in providing medical treatment to the wounded.

MDA paramedic Eyal Drori said: “We arrived at several scenes after calls were received at MDA’s 101 dispatch center regarding shooting incidents at multiple locations. Large MDA forces were quickly dispatched to the various sites, and at each scene we reached the wounded and immediately began providing medical treatment in order to stabilize their condition. We continue to operate at the scene and provide medical care to the casualties.”