One Syrian Soldier Killed, at Least 18 Injured in Damascus Car Bomb Explosion

[DAMASCUS] A Syrian soldier was killed, and several others were injured on Tuesday in a car bomb explosion near a facility belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Defense in Damascus amid heightened security and a heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

Official sources told The Media Line that the explosion occurred near the Armament Administration Center, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and causing damage to nearby buildings. Ambulance and civil defense teams rushed to evacuate the wounded, while security forces cordoned off the area. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and Syrian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The bombing comes at a time of growing security tensions across Syria, as warnings increase over the possible resurgence of extremist groups and sleeper cells in several provinces.

The Damascus explosion coincides with an escalation in Islamic State (ISIS) rhetoric in recent days. The group has circulated propaganda calling on foreign fighters in Syria to join its ranks and continue attacks against the new Syrian government while accusing the authorities of pursuing and marginalizing them.

These calls are among the clearest messages issued by ISIS in recent months, reflecting the organization’s efforts to rebuild and reactivate its cells inside Syria after suffering major setbacks in recent years.

Observers believe the group is seeking to exploit the current instability and military shifts in the country to reassert its presence through hit-and-run attacks and high-profile bombings.

Over the past several months, Syria has witnessed a series of incidents and attacks targeting religious and security sites. Some were claimed by non-ISIS extremist groups, while others were attributed to ISIS-linked cells, heightening fears of a renewed rise in militant activity inside the country.

Analysts say the group appears to be trying to capitalize on the political and security transformations that followed shifts in Syria’s balance of power, particularly with the continued presence of foreign fighters, weapons networks, and smuggling routes in eastern Syria and the Syrian desert—areas long considered favorable environments for ISIS operations.

Although there is no official evidence so far directly linking ISIS to the Damascus bombing, the timing of the attack, alongside the group’s recent incitement campaign, has revived concerns that Syria may be entering a new phase of security unrest and armed attacks inside major cities.