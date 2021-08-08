Protecting Truth During Tension

One Year After Bahrain Normalizes Ties With Israel, Its Undersecretary for Political Affairs Visits Jerusalem
(L-R) Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs President Amb. Dore Gold, Bahraini Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Derasat Executive Director Dr. Hamad Ebrahim Al Abdulla. (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)
News Updates
Bahrain
Israel
Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs
Foreign Ministry
Derasat

One Year After Bahrain Normalizes Ties With Israel, Its Undersecretary for Political Affairs Visits Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2021

Bahrain’s Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa began a four-day visit to Israel on Sunday.

Shaikh Abdulla is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as well as with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

His visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the announcement of normalization between the two countries.

On his third visit to Israel, Shaikh Abdulla told The Media Line that his visit was a step in strengthening the ties between the two governments, but also in connecting universities, organizations, and research institutions.

“We have worked closely with the Foreign Ministry in Israel and we have established a very solid foundation for bilateral relations,” the undersecretary said. “We have convened very constructive and fruitful meetings at the Foreign Ministry and we believe it will build upon what has already been achieved in the past. We do believe there are great opportunities on different fronts. We have identified the priorities, we have identified the scope of things between the two countries,” he added.

As part of Shaikh Abdulla’s trip, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Derasat, the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International, and Energy Studies.

Dr. Hamad Ebrahim Al Abdulla, Derasat’s executive director, signed on behalf of the Bahraini think tank.

Dore Gold signed on behalf of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. Gold, who is president of the JCPA, is a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and served as director-general of the Foreign Ministry. He told The Media Line that the cooperation between the two think tanks is about “winning the war of ideas.”

“If people of similar sentiments in the Middle East work together and expose what they are doing across our region and suggest a different path, we can win the war of ideas,” he said.

“It’s not only going to be a military engagement but also a struggle over how people are thinking, and that’s why think tanks are pivotal in preserving peace and security,” he added.

