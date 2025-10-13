Only 4 of 28 Hostage Bodies To Be Returned Today, Families Forum Says, Calling It a Breach by Hamas 

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said Monday that just four of the 28 bodies of hostages are slated to be returned to Israel today—far fewer than expected—and accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire terms. The group said it was “shocked and dismayed,” describing the shortfall as a blatant breach of the agreement and urging Israel and the mediators to intervene immediately to correct “a grave injustice.”

Several bereaved families were informed yesterday that the remains of their loved ones would not come back today or tomorrow, with officials stressing that Israel will continue all efforts to locate and repatriate the dead. Multiple sources had previously indicated that most of the bodies would be returned today or shortly thereafter.

Hamas has warned that it faces difficulties locating some of the remains. The Families Forum dismissed that explanation and pressed for enforcement of the agreement’s terms, saying the mediators must hold Hamas accountable for the deviation. The group added that families of the deceased are enduring especially painful days and vowed that “no hostage will be abandoned.”

Today’s developments came hours after 20 living hostages were released under the deal brokered by President Donald Trump. He is in Israel for meetings with leaders and families before traveling to Egypt for a summit on the “day after” framework for Gaza.

As the living return home and medical teams begin evaluations, attention is shifting back to the fate of the dead. The Families Forum is calling for immediate corrective steps to ensure that all the remaining bodies are recovered without delay and that the agreed-upon process is followed in full.